Liquor licensing violation fines increased

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CABINET has approved the upward review of fines for violating liquor licensing conditions from Level 5 of US$30 to Level 7 which is US$400 or the ZIG equivalent or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.

This comes after it was discovered that 124 outlet owners were arrested for violating license conditions.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere in a Post Cabinet Briefing this Tuesday afternoon.

Joint operations involving the Liquor Licensing Board and the Zimbabwe Republic Police were conducted resulting in 724 liquor premises being inspected.

Cabinet also received and considered the report on the National Drug and Substance Abuse Response, which was presented by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe on behalf of the Chairperson of the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse in Zimbabwe.

“The fight against the scourge of drug and substance abuse is continuing across all provinces of the country. Monitoring, surveillance and law enforcement activities continue with a total of 2 373 individuals having been arrested while 48 bases were identified, raided and destroyed in six provinces, namely: Harare (10), Manicaland (25), Mashonaland Central (6), Matabeleland North (3), Mashonaland West (2) and Midlands (2),” said Dr Muswere.

A total of 25 792 youths were sensitized on anti-drug and substance abuse-related matters in Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces, while in the education sector a total of 569 969 learners were sensitized through special assemblies, in collaboration with the Victim Friendly Unit, Guidance and Counselling interactive sessions, sporting activities and peer education.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development sensitized 14 951 people in all the provinces through various platforms such as Campaigns against the following social ills, Gender Based Violence (GBV), Child Marriages, HIV/AIDS, Internal Savings and Lending, Financial Literacy, Ward meetings and gender sensitization meetings were held in collaboration with sister Ministries and Development Partners.

The Minister noted that a total of 16529 people were capacitated on various income-generating projects such as poultry, detergent-making, drink-making, packaging, branding and perfume-making.

He further said it is pleasing to note that some religious organisations have embraced the fight against drug and substance abuse through campaigns encouraging particularly the youths to live drug-free lives.

The Empower Bank has capacitated youths across the country by providing them with starter pack.

A total of 101 youths were trained under the revamped Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme while more youths are expected to be enrolled following the launch by His Excellency the President, Cde Dr. E.D.

Mnangagwa at Nhakiwa, in the Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe District of Mashonaland East Province on 24 May, 2024.

