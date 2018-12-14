LIVE: 17th Annual Zanu-PF National People’s Conference

14:00 – President Mnangagwa finishes his speech and receives a thunderous standing ovation.

13:58 – “Most importantly is that you are leaders of those who remained at home. Listen to the voice of the people because it is the voice of God. Be patriotic to Zimbabwe no one can be patriotic to your country except you. We must love each other and remain united. Zimbabwe will be great again.”

13:55 – “This conference must interrogate what the government failed to achieve in the last 12 months. As leaders let us understand and remain concerned by the plight of our people. The new dispensation has brought about servant leadership. You are here because of the people who elected you.”

13:50 – “Our government is carrying out programs such as TSP to attain our 2030 vision. Government has stepped up efforts to ensure fiscal discipline. We have a calendar of five legislative bills to cover the alignment of our laws with the constitution – POSA and AIPPA will also be attended to.”

13:45 – “We must cleanse ourselves from corruption and immorality and be honest, hardworking. All our authorities should fight corruption. I exhort everyone to fight corruption. I challenge war vets, the youth and women to play a part in building the second republic. We must occupy ourselves with the zeal to grow our economy. We must thrive on recruiting more members so that when 2023 elections come we get more votes. Youths should be visible in social media to fight our enemies. Our party values must permeate through the structures of the party.”

13:35 – Government guided by the party is putting legislation to enable devolution. Provinces should benefit from their own resources. Our new Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has allocated $310 million towards devolution. As we implement devolution let us have this in mind that we remain a unitary state with diverse cultures. Down with people who clamour for secession. Under the Second Republic we seek to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030.

13:28 – Mobile phone service providers must extend network to remote and rural areas.

13:25 – “Through the support of China our power output has increased. We are having negotiations for the Batoka Hydro Power project with Zambia. With regards to the tourism sector there has been tremendous growth.

“Government will continue to prioritize education n health n no child should walk more than 5km to school. Institution of higher n Tertiary education should be centres of innovation.

“We noted that drugs are now in short supply we are setting up Natpharm retail outlets in all provinces and prices of drugs will be affordable. We urge those in the health sector to be considerate.”

13:18 – He commends small scale miners for producing more ore. ”

We are in the process of opening gold milling centres in the country. The Government has recently approved the Diamond Policy. Works on the Beitbridge-Chirundu-Harare and Plumtree-Mutare highways are underway. The Beitbridge border to Bulawayo road and the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road need to be modernised.”

13:10 – “Our country has immense potential to grow our economy in various sector such as mining and agriculture. The Land commission is left with three provinces and we have noted multiple land ownership and we are addressing that. We request our farmers to grow crops such as cotton, soya beans and wheat and GMB buys those crops. We have started distribution of livestock under Command Livestock scheme in Matabeleland North and South and will speed to other provinces next year. The CSC restructuring will bring economic impetus to the beef industry.

“Food deficient province will receive grain as the country has enough grain reserves. We can feed all Zimbabweans and no one will starve n we urge our traditional leaders to revive isiphala seNkosi/zunde ramambo. Some of the companies such as Cairns, Pepsi, Treger, Green Tomatoes have started to grow and are employing our people.”

12:59 – “This conference is being held against a backdrop of fuel shortages, price hikes of drugs and basic commodities. We strongly condemn the business malpractices. Government along with industry continues to engage each other to come up with corrective measures,” says President Mnangagwa as he warns businesses against profiteering at the expense of ordinary Zimbabweans.

12:55 – President Mnangagwa thanks all provinces for their efforts which culminated in the resounding victory for the party.

“I urge party members not to be deterred by people making irritating noise. We should be warned of complacency due to the victory in the elections. We fulfill election promises in our manifesto. We must fulfill and pledge ourselves to the values and ideals of the party.”

12:49 – “After the elections there was violence and we condemn it. We will release the outcome of the report of the Commission of Inquiry next week.

Takarakasha vaitikwikwidza and we should be proud of that.

12:45 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to address delegates. He begins his speech by giving salutations. He says his deputy, Mohadi, is not well he is in Harare.

“This is our first conference after the July 30 elections victory. On behalf of the party I welcome you all to our conference. I thank the revolutionary friendship that exist between us and fellow liberation movements in Southern Africa and our Chinese friends who are here. This conference comes on the backdrop of an eventful year following our thunderous electoral victory in the harmonised elections which have deepened our democratic dispensation.”

12:18 – Vice President Chiwenga introduces President Mnangagwa to the delegates by narrating the President’s history…

12:14 – Cde Muchinguri says Vice President Mohadi is not present as he has been assigned elsewhere by the President. He was supposed to invite President Mnangagwa to come to the podium to give his keynote address. She calls Retired General and VP Chiwenga to the podium. Vice President Cde Constantino Chiwenga takes to the podium to introduce President Mnangagwa who is about to give his keynote address at the Zanu-PF 17th annual People’s Conference.

11:56 – As he concludes his speech, Cde Ncube thanks the government for stepping in when 42 people died in a bus gas explosion in early November.

11:53 – The greatest contribution to the economy from Matabeleland South will be through livestock. He also says the province has a lot of gold that can be used not only to develop the province but the country. He says Matabeleland has a great role to play in turning Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2023. He bemoans the poor network coverage and says it contributes to the problems faced by the province.

11:48 – Minister of State for Matabeleland South Cde Abednico Ncube takes to the podium. He says Matabeleland South is honoured to host the Zanu-PF 17th Annual National People’s Conference. He says the province has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate because of his visionary leadership.

11:43 – Zanu-PF Matabeleland South chairperson Cde Rabelani Choeni takes to the podium and says Matabeleland South is proud to host the conference. He congratulates President Mnangagwa for winning the Presidential elections. He says Matabeleland South is a province that Zanu-PF can count on as it won 12 seats out of 13. He

He says Matabeleland South has resolved to endorse President Mnangagwa as the Zanu-PF candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections.

Cde Choeni says for Zimbabwe to develop economically, the nation needs to be united. He adds that the move to devolve the country will speed up development efforts.

He wishes the party fruitful discussions.

11:35 – Cde Mpofu invites the party’s chairman Cde Muchinguri to the podium. She welcomes everyone to the conference.

11:20 – Party Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu takes to the podium…

He introduces delegates province by province.

11:16 – Zanu-PF national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje takes to the podium…chants “2023 ED pfeee!”

He welcomes delegates to the Conference.

11:14 – Prayer moment by Bishop Mutendi of Zion Christian Church. Bishop Mutendi emphasizes the importance of peace and unity. He says the late Vice President Cde Joshua Nkomo emphasised the importance of peace on one of his birthdays. He told our former President Mugabe “to keep the peace”.

11:06 – President Mnangagwa has arrived in the company of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the national anthem is underway to mark official commencement of the conference business.

10:56 – More than 5000 delegates are already seated to hear President Mnangagwa’s key note address.

Clad in Zanu-PF colours, emblazoned with President Mnangagwa’s pictures, the delegates are being entertained by scintillating revolutionary songs by one of the Zanu-PF youths Tirimusango Hwenje.

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the 17th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South.

Delegates are already seated at Mzingwane High School, the conference venue.

Zanu-PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri yesterday said the conference was critical for introspection and mapping the way forward for the country’s economic recovery.

“We’re excited to be in Matabeleland South during this time of the year after an eventful year. It’s important that we’re meeting to introspect, share ideas, look at our strengths and our weaknesses and come up with resolutions as well as plan for the next four years.

“We had our primary elections where people were shaken a bit and this is the time to forget the past and strengthen the party as well as celebrate our victory in the harmonised elections,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri said the party continues to have a clear message to the people to remain united as the country re-engages with the outside world in the drive to improve the country’s economy.

“This forum is expected to address a number of issues, which include corruption, economic development, creating jobs for our youths and our women.

We’re introspecting. Where we’ve failed, we will correct and chart the way forward.

“It’s critical for us to review and re-evaluate the wok that we’ve done as the ruling party. The people of Zimbabwe are expecting positive results from the party and we’re promising not to let them down,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri said since the conference was being held during the agricultural season, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement would give reports on where the country stands in regards to the sector.

