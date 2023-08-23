Live blog #ZimElections2023

The Sunday News
Voting has started peacefully countrywide as Zimbabweans today elect a president, House of Assembly representatives, and councillors. Join us as we provide real-time updates across the country.
Click here for the newest updates
The Sunday News
Voting has started peacefully countrywide as Zimbabweans today elect a president, House of Assembly representatives, and councillors. Join us as we provide real-time updates across the country.
Click here for the newest updates
© 2023 The Sunday News | Disclaimer | Copyright