LIVE: ED gets first covid-19 vaccine jab in Victoria Falls

Updates by Prosper Ndlovu and Leonard Ncube

The mass vaccination programme continues this morning at Victoria Falls Hospital ahead of the official launch of the second phase of the national vaccination by President Mnangagwa later in the day.

Scores of locals, journalists and other stakeholders are trickling in to partake at today’s proceedings.

Every person has to go through PCR test at the Victoria Falls Hospital as part of mitigatory measure and ensuring safety. Sanitisation and social distancing is being maintained.

The venue for the official proceedings where president Mnangagwa will officiate is almost ready, with tents pitched and workmen arranging chairs.

Meanwhile, outside the hospital gate, residents queue, as they wait to be vaccinated today.

