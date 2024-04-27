LIVE: Official Opening of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024

27 Apr, 2024 - 11:04 0 Views
0 Comments
LIVE: Official Opening of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024

The Sunday News

Welcome to Sunday News live blog of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair!

Held annually in the City of Kings, Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is a vibrant showcase of the best in trade and industry, not just from Zimbabwe, but from across the globe.

This event is a melting pot of innovation, collaboration, and business excellence, attracting exhibitors and visitors from various sectors and countries.

Today’s programme startedwith the signing of a number of MOUs, an event witnessed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Kenyan Counterpart Dr William Ruto.

Thousands of people have thronged the ZITF grounds for the official opening of this year’s edition to be presided over by President Mnangagwa and Kenyan President William Ruto.

11:30 hours – Meanwhile Vice President Mohadi has arrived for the official opening, followed by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and her counterpart, Kenyan First Lady Rachel Ruto.

11:34 – Both Heads of State have arrived for the official opening.

