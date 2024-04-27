LIVE: Official Opening of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024

Welcome to Sunday News live blog of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair!

Held annually in the City of Kings, Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is a vibrant showcase of the best in trade and industry, not just from Zimbabwe, but from across the globe.

This event is a melting pot of innovation, collaboration, and business excellence, attracting exhibitors and visitors from various sectors and countries.

11:30 hours – Meanwhile Vice President Mohadi has arrived for the official opening, followed by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and her counterpart, Kenyan First Lady Rachel Ruto.

11:34 – Both Heads of State have arrived for the official opening.