LIVE: Seven PSL matches on today

SEVEN Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are line-up for this afternoon with the 2024 season set to conclude tomorrow after a total 306 matches.

Highlanders Lynoth Chikuhwa leads to top goal scorers list with 16 goals under his belt, three ahead of Yadah Stars’ Khama Billiat.

Billiat will need to score a hattrick plus to surpass the Bosso forward.

Interestingly, Bosso and Yadah are tomorrow set to fight it out at Barbourfields Stadium where Chikuhwa and Billiat will naturally seek to cancel each other.

On 12 goals is CAPS United’s William Mandondo whose side will face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Manondo will also need to score a hattrick plus to outshine Chikuhwa.

Golden Boot, Relegation Battles to Be Decided in Premier League Finale

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season enters its final round of matches this afternoon with seven ties on the programme.

With the season ending tomorrow, focus is on who will survive relegation and also who will scoop the top goalscorers’ gong.

The season concludes tomorrow with Highlanders versus Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium and Caps United up against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium.

The League moves to 538 goals this season. Last year the League witnessed 567.

From the 538 goals, 524 did come from 211 different players with 10 own goals and 4 awarded goals.

With Arenel and Chegutu Pirates all relegated, the other two teams to be relegated will be decided on Saturday while the

Sunday matches could confirm the top goal scorer.

Simba Bhora are the champions.

Here is the list of the 538 goals

16 Lynoth Chikuhwa Highlanders

13 Khama Billiat Yadah

12 William Manondo Caps United

12 Takunda Benhura Ngezi Platinum

2.30pm: Tension building up for relegation candidates on last match day of the Castle Lager Premier

It is 30 minutes before today’s Castle Lager matches kick off and stakes are high for Bikita Minerals, Hwange and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Simba Bhora have already been crowned champions for 2024. Second, third and fourth have already been confirmed as FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds.

Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates have already been demoted.

Two teams will join them on their way to the regional leagues this evening.

The most interesting fixture is one between Bikita Minerals and Hwange, which has been taken to a neutral venue Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva as the former’s home venue will be used by Manica Diamonds who are playing host to Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Premier Soccer League deserves mention for ensuring Fair Play ensues as the two relegation matches are being played at the same time.

Hwange fans have made an emotional trip to Shamva in two busses hopeful of a last day escape.

Both Bikita and Hwange’s chances hinge on Bulawayo Chiefs losing this afternoon or drawing while there is a winner in Shamva.

Chiefs are on 36 points while Bikita and Hwange are a point behind.

Bulawayo Chiefs

The only way Bulawayo Chiefs will have destiny in their own hands is to win against Manica Diamonds, who are playing for pride as their fourth-place finish is sealed. Victory will take Bulawayo Chiefs to 39 points, which will be beyond both Bikita Minerals and Hwange who clash in Shamva.

A draw will take them to 37 points, which will send them to the Zifa Southern Region Division One if there is a winner at Wadzanai.

Whoever wins at Wadzanai will move to 38 points and finish a point above Bulawayo Chiefs.

In the event of a draw at Sakubva, Bulawayo Chiefs will hope there is also another deadlock in Shamva for them to survive.

Just like a draw, defeat will send Bulawayo Chiefs to Division One if there is a winner at Wadzanai between Bikita Minerals and Hwange. However, Bulawayo Chiefs can still survive if they lose to Manica Diamonds while the match between Bikita Minerals and Hwange ends in a draw.

Last season Bulawayo Chiefs survived relegation on the final day after drawing 2-2 at home to Manica Diamonds.

This season they will not be able to reach 40 points and badly need three points.

Bikita Minerals

The newcomers, who joined the Premier Soccer League late due to squabbles in the Zifa Eastern Region Division One, have just ONE option for survival and that is to win.

That victory will only be enough for Bikita Minerals if Bulawayo Chiefs fail to beat Manica Diaminds at Sakubva. ​

Otherwise they will join Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates in lasting just one season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.​

The departure of key players during the mid-season transfer window ruined what had promised to be a fruitful debut campaign for Bikita Minerals who were sitting comfortably in the top half at the halfway stage. ​

After 17 matches, Bikita Minerals were seventh with 23 points and a goal difference of pus one while just 12 points from then leaders, FC Platinum.

But an exodus of players in the second half of the season has seen them scramble just 12 points from 16 matches after two wins, six draws and eight defeats while scoring a mere seven goals against 19.

Hwange

The coal miners are paying the price for a very poor start to the season but hoping for a miraculous escape under coach, Rodwell Dhlakama who moved to Hwange in May when they had managed just seven points from 11 matches under Nation Dube.

At the halfway stage, Hwange were second from bottom with 12 points from 17 matches and six points from safety. In the 16 matches of the second half, Dhlakama and his charges added 23 points from six wins, five draws and five defeats while scoring 14 goals against 18.

Now they are a win away from the miraculous escape, if Bulawayo Chiefs fail to win against Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

Midlands Derby: FC Platinum Host Telone FC at Mandava Stadium

The highly anticipated Midlands derby takes center stage this afternoon as FC Platinum welcome Telone FC to Mandava Stadium. With second place in the league table already secured, FC Platinum have nothing to lose, but they’re still fielding their strongest starting lineup.

Telone FC, eager to claim bragging rights, have also brought their best eleven to the clash. The stage is set for an intense and thrilling encounter between these two Midlands rivals.

The teams line up as follows:

FC Platinum

David Bizabani, Bothwll Nzori, Rainsome Pavari, Kelvin Mangiza, Misheck Ngwenya, Devine Mhindirira, Shepherd Mhlanga, Hagiazo Magaya, Brian Banda, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Oscar Bhebhe

Telone FC

Chris Mverechena, Trust Nyabinde, Nkosiyabo Masilela, Xolisani Moyo, Leo Hofisi, Blessing Sibanda, Admire Dzumbunu, Blessing Sahondo, Eriya Mafirenyika, Llyod Gwerina, Allan Chapanduka

All is set for champions Simba Bhora’s coronation.

They play ZPC Kariba in their last game of the season at Nyamhunga having already secured their title. They will be crowned soon after this game.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has made some fee changes to his regular team.

ZPC Kariba need to avoid defeat in this game and they have fielded their strongest team.

Here’s how the teams line up

ZPC Kariba

Future Sibanda, Kuzivakwashe Madima, Nyasha Gurende, Boid Mutukure, Munashe Gavaza, Clive Dzingai, Collen Muleya, Ashwin Karengesha, Samuel Makawa, Tellmore Pio, Charles Munyanyi

Simba Bhora

Taimon Mvula, Webster Tafa, Allan Karakadzai,Harison Masina, Blessing Moyo, Mthokozisi Msebe, Gift Saunyama, Junior Makunike, Walter Musona, Tymon Machope, Patson Jaure

No changes to top goalscorers chart

DONALD Ngoma’s Castle Lager opener against Dynamos at Greenfuel has taken his goal tally to seven this year, nine behind top goalscorer Lynnoth Chikuhwa who is on 16.

He scored to make it 1-0 but in no time Dynamos had pulled back one through Sadney Urikhob.

HALF-TIME: Still all to fight for, for Bikita, Hwange and Byo Chiefs

BULAWAYO Chiefs have gone into the break of their Castle Lager Premiership tie hanging by a thread after a goalless first half against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

They are still a point ahead of Bikita Minerals and Hwange who are deadlocked at 0-0 at Wadzanayi Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs who are fifth from the bottom and not yet safe in a league that is relegating four teams, need a draw at Sakubva though a win would be better safety before the final whistle as they could be pipped by whoever wins between Bikita and Hwange FC.

Of the seven matches on today, only the Greenfuel and Dynamos clash at Greenfuel Arena has goals.

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Hwange

Greenfuel 1-1 Dynamos

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 0-0 Telone

Arenel Movers 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn