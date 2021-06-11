Live show performances cleared

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has given artists the greenlight to resume live shows on condition they adhere to Covid-19 regulations outlined by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Covid-19 taskforce.

Posting on his twitter page Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tinoda Machakaire expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for allowing artists to resume live shows on condition they only admit the stipulated limit of 50 people.

The Deputy Minister called on artists not to abuse this privilege and adhere to the regulations outlined by WHO and the country’s Covid-19 taskforce.

“Please join me in extending gratitude to His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa who has given artists a greenlight to resume live shows on condition they do not exceed the stipulated 50 people. Let us not abuse this privilege and adhere to the regulations outlined by WHO and our Covid-19 taskforce,” he said.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe registered four more Covid-19 related deaths and 64 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of people that have tested positive for the virus to 39 496

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 626 while the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent.

“64 new cases (all local) and four deaths reported in the last 24-hours, seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 58 today (Thursday) from 57.

“64 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 94 percent and active cases go down to 930. As of June 10, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 39 496 confirmed cases, 36 940 recoveries and 1 626 deaths,” reads the statement.

The Ministry further reported that the vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 532 people having received their first dose on Thursday bringing the cumulative number to 690 452 while 4 991 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 399 054.

According to the Ministry, deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Harare with two deaths each.

Matabeleland South had the highest number of 14 new cases followed by Bulawayo with 12 cases and Harare with 11 cases.

“As of June 9, 2021 at 3PM, there were 74 people who were hosptalised of which two were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 45 had mild to moderate symptoms. 7 patients had severe symptoms while 20 were asymptomatic,” reads the update.