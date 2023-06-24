Live: Zanu PF 2023 National Election Campaign Launch in Chipinge #ZimElections2023

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today lead the ZANU PF 2023 elections campaign launch at Mutema Secondary, Chipinge.

The venue holds historical significance as the birthplace of one of the party’s founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole.

The momentous occasion today comes hard on the heels of Reverend Sithole’s posthumous recognition as a National Hero, a testament to President Mnangagwa’s commitment to acknowledging and rectifying past injustices.

President Mnangagwa, the esteemed leader of Zanu-PF, will grace the event with his keynote address, setting the tone for the party’s campaign trail leading up to the watershed harmonised elections in August 2023.

A diverse array of delegates, including election candidates from every corner of the country, both winners and runners-up, have been arriving in Manicaland province and Chipinge District to partake in this historic launch.

