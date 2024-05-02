Liverpool not among top four payers in EPL

Liverpool are not within the top four clubs in the Premier League for the most money spent weekly on players this season.

The Reds currently sit third in the top flight with their hopes of winning the division in tatters. Defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton accompanied by a draw to West Ham United means Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign at Anfield is likely to end with just the Carabao Cup in the trophy room.

However, a return to the Champions League looks almost certain and when you look at how much their wage bill is, it shows how good a job Klopp has done this season. According to Capology, Liverpool currently spends £2,670,000 per week on players’ salaries.

The highest earner at the club, and by some distance, is unsurprisingly Mohamed Salah on a whopping £350,000 per week. Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara are the second and third highest earners on £220,000 and £200,000 per week respectively.

Favourites to win the Premier League, Manchester City, spend a whopping £1,035,000 more than the Reds on player wages per week. Their biggest earner, Kevin De Bruyne, is on a staggering £400,000 per week while Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Phil Foden all earn more than Van Dijk.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have the third-highest weekly wage bill at £3,298,000 per week. Kai Havertz is their biggest earner at £280,000 per week.

What these figures show us is that Liverpool are arguably punching above their weight sitting third in the Premier League table when you observe how much they are spending per week on their squad. While the drop-off over the last few weeks has been disappointing, it should not distract from how good a job Klopp has done this season.

