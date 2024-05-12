Livestock genetics An economic gap for youths, women

Vincent Gono, News Editor

AS Zimbabwe continues its journey towards agricultural development, it is crucial to recognise the untapped potential within the realm of livestock genetics, which holds immense promise for sustainable economic growth and empowerment for women and youths.

Livestock genetics is the science of improving the genetic traits of animals through selective breeding and advanced reproductive technologies.

By embracing this field, individuals can contribute to their communities, strengthen the agricultural sector and secure a brighter future for themselves and their families.

Understanding and manipulating animal genetics can enhance desirable traits such as disease resistance, productivity and adaptability to local conditions.

This not only leads to improved livestock production but also helps in developing superior breeds with higher market value.

Livestock genetics can involve but is not limited to cattle, goats and sheep but in most African communities these hold immense importance, with cattle serving various purposes such as paying bride prices, providing meat and milk and serving as draught power.

They even play a role in appeasing avenging spirits, highlighting their value, which is deemed as close to human life. The majority of cattle in African communities are indigenous breeds that adapt well to the local climatic conditions.

These breeds vary in size and build, with some being small and sturdy, while others are tall and lean, weighing between 150kgs to 250kgs on average. Unfortunately, the focus in many African communities has solely rested on the number of cattle rather than their quality or the value they can provide commercially and the reason is not far. Most farmers in the country’s communities have not been keeping cattle for commercial purposes.

As a result, there has been limited investment in livestock genetics, with communities taking pride in numbers rather than the quality of the cattle and the financial benefits they can bring. Only a few commercial livestock farmers have ventured into cattle breeding and it has somehow remained a high-walled venture with slow but perfunctory steps being taken to remove the sense of it being complicated and costly.

In Zimbabwe’s communal areas, there is a yawning lack of knowledge regarding livestock genetics and its benefits and stakeholders have not been doing enough to address this issue either.

The emphasis has been on the importance of growing the size of the cattle herds in terms of numbers rather than focusing on breed quality.

Livestock genetics has therefore remained a concealed topic, known only to a privileged few. It is rarely discussed among both new and old farmers, despite its potential to be a lucrative business opportunity and an essential factor in improving the national herd and producing superior cattle breeds.

Renowned veteran breeder, Mr Obert Chinhamo has been on a mission to demystify livestock breeding and urging the youths and women to venture into it and reap the benefits.

He believes venturing into livestock genetics opens up a world of economic opportunities for Zimbabwean women and youths.

He said through involvement in the selection, breeding and management of livestock genetics, women and youths can establish profitable enterprises such as breeding farms, artificial insemination services and consultancy firms.

These ventures, he added, not only generate income but also create employment opportunities within the agricultural sector.

“Engaging in livestock genetics provides a platform for women and youths to acquire valuable skills and knowledge. Through specialised training programmes, workshops and mentorship, which are never in short supply, individuals can develop expertise in areas such as animal husbandry, genetics, reproductive technologies and data analysis. These skills not only improve employability but also foster entrepreneurship and self-reliance,” he said.

Mr Chinhamo added that livestock genetics play a significant role in ensuring sustainable agricultural practices. He said as advisory board chairperson of the Esigodini Agricultural College, he, together with other breeders will be giving out heifers to five graduating students who would have shown an interest in taking up breeding.

“By selectively breeding animals for improved traits, farmers can reduce the reliance on chemical inputs, increase feed efficiency, and minimise the environmental impact of livestock production. This approach promotes long-term sustainability, conserves resources and contributes to a greener future.”

He added that mindful that, rural communities in Zimbabwe heavily rely on livestock production for their livelihoods, encouraging women and youths to venture into livestock genetics can empower these communities to improve their livestock breeds, increase productivity and enhance their economic well-being.

Furthermore, by integrating modern genetic technologies with traditional knowledge, individuals can preserve indigenous breeds and promote cultural heritage.

Mr Chinhamo is not only a successful breeder but also the president of the Simmental Association of Zimbabwe, which consists of elite farmers dedicated to Simmental cattle breeding on a national scale.

Despite his evident wealth and success, Mr Chinhamo remains humble and approachable with his trademark cotton tuft hair and beard, which remain untouched by dye.

He is a hands-on farmer, who takes pleasure in the smell of soil and cow dung and has established a strong bond with his animals. His calloused hands are a testament to his daily interaction with farm work.

He firmly believes that farming is a serious business that can yield substantial returns if approached with dedication and proper management.

Recognising the deficiency in livestock breeding, Mr Chinhamo urges passionate youths and women to enter the field and shift the focus from simply growing the number of cattle to having quality breeds.

“Instead of maintaining large herds of cattle that lack weight and produce inferior beef, farmers should consider keeping smaller numbers of breeds that possess both weight and quality. We should realise that the growing population is encroaching on pasture space, making it crucial to prioritize quality over quantity,” he argued.

His Simmental breed, for instance, averages 500kgs in weight, with some of his bulls reaching a tonne and costing up to US$6 000, while his heifers sell for no less than US$2 500. Mr Chinhamo has also mastered the art of producing silage and has not bought cattle feed in years, ensuring his herd remains in excellent condition.

He actively participates in trade showcases such as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, which allow him to market his breed and exchange ideas with fellow farmers.

He emphasizes the importance of continuous learning, saying trade showcases provide opportunities for interaction, engagement,and the incubation of ideas on how to improve oneself.

Mr Chinhamo encourages farmers to consider any breed that can enhance the quality of the cattle industry through cross-breeding. He believes that under the government’s Livestock Recovery Plan, emphasis should be placed on cross-breeding to reintroduce all cattle breeds in the country and restore its status as an exporter of beef and its products.

By reducing the number of cattle and improving their breeds to medium-framed animals, the country could save significant amounts of money spent on vaccine procurement. This approach would also conserve pastures while enhancing value for farmers and improving the quality of beef and milk.

Mr Chinhamo concludes by posing a thought-provoking question: “How many cattle would a communal farmer need to sell, priced at an average of US$300 each, to reach the same amount earned by selling one of my cattle for US$2 500?”

This highlights the potential for increased profitability by focusing on quality rather than quantity.

Despite the challenges posed by climate change, Mr Chinhamo has implemented various initiatives to mitigate its effects on his farm. For instance, he grows Lucerne grass, a deep-rooted nitrogen-fixing plant with high protein content.

He also produces silage using sorghum and maize. When asked why he prefers Simmental over other breeds, Mr Chinhamo explains that it is a dual-purpose breed, excelling in both beef and milk production.

Simmental cattle grow rapidly, possess strong genes, show excellent weight gains and exhibit high fertility. They adapt well to different conditions and are docile and easy to work with.