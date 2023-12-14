LIZ partners Empretec Zimbabwe to develop an Innovative Entrepreneurship module

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Leather Institute of Zimbabwe (LIZ) has partnered with Empretec Zimbabwe to develop an Innovative Entrepreneurship module, which will assist in the development of an incubation center that is designed to support start-up entrepreneurs and companies.

In an interview, LIZ president Mr Cornelio Sunduza said the development of the module was critical for supporting the growth of entrepreneurs in the country.

“In partnership with Empretec Zimbabwe, LIZ is developing an Innovative Entrepreneurship module. This will assist in the development of an incubation center that is designed to support start-up entrepreneurs and companies, accelerate existing ones in the development, assimilation, absorption and utilisation of requisite technology for their successful development,” he said.

He said the module will ensure entrepreneurs and those intending to develop start-ups have the capability of creating and bringing innovative products to the market, while developing ideas to successfully manage their businesses.

Mr Sunduza said they carried out a skills gap analysis survey and this assisted in coming out with a curriculum for national certificates and diplomas.

“What is outstanding is a higher national diploma and development of modules in Innovative Entrepreneurship. LIZ is also in the process of developing a certification and standard manual for policy implementation and monitoring,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said as LIZ they now have a fully equipped physical, chemical testing and analysis laboratory for hides and skin, leather, footwear, components, and leather-related products for compliance with global standards.

“Equipment for this Laboratory was enabled by a grant which was awarded by the British Council. The Shoe and Allied Trades Research Association (SATRA) supplied the equipment to LIZ. SATRA is ISO 17025 standardised and has over 200 laboratories worldwide including China, Europe, and over 70 other countries. LIZ is accredited to recognised world-class standards. The laboratory, however, needs upgrading to comply with global technology this process requires the availability of funds to complete.”