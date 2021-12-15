Load shedding to increase

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

REFURBISHMENT works of the Kariba Dam wall have resulted in an increase in load shedding in the country with Zesa Holdings revealing that the works had seen in the taking out of three units at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station.

In statement, the power utility said the three units had been taking out on Tuesday (yesterday).

“Zesa Holdings would like to advice its valued customers countrywide that there is an increase in load shedding outside the publicized schedule due to refurbishment works on the Kariba Dam Wall.

“The refurbishment works have resulted in the taking out of three units at Kariba South Hydro Power Station. The power utility further advises that this has resulted in depressed generation resulting in an increase in load shedding,” reads the statement.