Load shedding to increase

15 Dec, 2021 - 09:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Load shedding to increase

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor 

REFURBISHMENT works of the Kariba Dam wall have resulted in an increase in load shedding in the country with Zesa Holdings revealing that the works had seen in the taking out of three units at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station.

In statement, the power utility said the three units had been taking out on Tuesday (yesterday).

“Zesa Holdings would like to advice its valued customers countrywide that there is an increase in load shedding outside the publicized schedule due to refurbishment works on the Kariba Dam Wall.

“The refurbishment works have resulted in the taking out of three units at Kariba South Hydro Power Station. The power utility further advises that this has resulted in depressed generation resulting in an increase in load shedding,” reads the statement.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting