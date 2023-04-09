Local artiste K.O.D expresses second Emotion

Sibongile Ndiweni, Sunday Life Reporter

Exploring feelings related to joy, love, the need for attention and loss of a loved one; composer, entrepreneur, DJ and poet K.O.D has released his second album titled Emotion 2, five years after the release of another album of a similar name.

K.O.D, real name Simbarashe Kodzai, is a 32-year-old artiste who has managed to establish himself as an essential icon of the Seres Produçers, a label that he joined almost 15 years ago. And whether he works under his alias K.O.D or Afro Wav, the producer shapes afro-house music focused on melodies and vocals, giving the genre a pop dimension accessible to all ears.

Clean, fluid and often dreamlike, his sound is based on one’s common need to convey their thoughts and emotions, be it in a positive or negative motion. He plays around his form of being convinced that music is the best vector to pass on this concept, and as the King of Drums, he translates this natural instinct on this album.

In the newly released 14-track album, K.O.D reminds his audiences of his own unique touch by bringing together affirmative lyrics, warm African rhythms, and dreamy synthesisers. The album also perfectly combines the afro-house with the vigour of afro-tech or amapiano’s deep bass. .

“Emotion 2 highlights humanity’s constant need to be heard through powerful lyricism and intricate African drum patterns. Its soulful vocals act as an instrument that echo feelings within different spaces and instances”, said K.O.D.

K.O.D said while doing his music, he gets inspired by so many different things from life experiences which give him the urge to want to leave the world better than he found it.

He said what makes his newly released album different is that he just wanted to create something that would stand the taste of time.

“Most of the songs if not all are a cross between Afro-House, Soulful house and Amapiano. It’s a new hybrid sound,” he added.