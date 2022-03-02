Local company assists in road repairs

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

A LOCAL company in the city center has spent US$1, 600 to repair a section of the road between 1st and 2nd Avenues along Jason Moyo Street which is badly dilapidated, as council struggles to carry out the task.

Nokel Security owned by football administrator and retired army officer, Colonel (Retired) Kenneth Mhlophe spent the money to purchase bitumen to repair the tarmac while the Bulawayo City Council provided labour and equipment to get the job done.

The company was responding to the Second Republics’ call for Private-Public partnerships in development and pushing towards Vision 2030 as well as fulfilling its social responsibility.

It is imperative to improve travel times and safety on their local roads and highways, as a way of attracting investment. Ultimately a good road network contributes significantly to economic development. Good roads contribute to increased interest from businesses taking advantage of the infrastructure.

Unfortunately, this is far from what is happening in Bulawayo, where driving on the roads has become a nightmare. The recent rains that pounded the city have made the situation dire and authorities cannot catch up with the destructive force of the rains.

Nokel Security marketing and public relations manager, Mr. Benson Dube said over the course of the past year, the condition of Jason Moyo Street has been gradually getting worse and was now in a dismal state. He said the road was so bad that motorists were avoiding it and this was bad for the businesses situated along this road.

“Those motorists that were using this road and had no choice were suffering quite a lot of damage to tyres, rims and suspension. As a result, they were beginning to avoid using this road as were customers and clients of most businesses that operate along Jason Moyo Street and this is bad for business,” said Mr. Dube.

“In addition, it was quite dangerous because people were continually veering into the lane of oncoming traffic to avoid big potholes that they see at the last minute.

“And obviously during the rainy season, that situation has become increasingly worse, almost to a point where that road was unusable,” he said.

The community bought tar, quarry dust and gravel for filling. They also provided fuel for council trucks to transport to ferry the workers, equipment, tar and quarry dust. @RealSimbaJemwa