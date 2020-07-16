Local Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE number of local Covid-19 transmissions cases in the country continues to rise after 22 cases local were recorded on Wednesday.

This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently issued a warning to Zimbabwe that local Covid-19 transmissions could ground the health sectors if citizens remain blind to increasing figures.

According to the latest statistic provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 25 cases test positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday bring the overall total of Coronavirus cases recorded in the country to 1089.

Of the 25 cases, three were returnees from South Africa while the rest were local transmissions.

“One of the local cases is a contact of a known confirmed cases. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 21 cases. Since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak on 20 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 1 089, recovered 395, active cases 674 and 20 deaths,” reads the update.