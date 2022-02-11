Local E-Commerce company launched

Simba Jemwa, Business Correspondent

IMAGINE a website like Amazon, with hundreds and thousands of products to buy from the comfort of your home, office, and mobile device.

However instead of purchasing from the E-commerce giant, Africans will be able to buy directly from local and foreign businesses with a new online shopping service. africa.store is a new Zimbabwe-based company created by Africans for Africans.

“There’s no warehouse fulfillment center. There’s no corporate culture. No boxes, no multinational shipping service, no loss of packages. Everything ordered on www. africa.store travels directly from a merchant to their customer’s doorstep, same or next day.” said Mr Joseph ‘Africa’ Egwim, the Business Development Manager of africa.store.

“Life with africa.store means no cardboard or plastic filling waste bins; orders will come in a reusable tote.”

Africa.store started its operations as a new e-commerce platform last month as the company focuses on providing African customers with products and services from African merchants across the continent.

The startup company is employing its own full time delivery drivers for its services. If business picks up, Mr. Egwim said they don’t anticipate experiencing any hiring challenges due to wages the company intends to offer and employee benefits.

Mr Egwim, who has been in business for more than 20 years, came up with the idea of africa.store during the pandemic. He is a Biafran business who fell in love with the Zimbabwe since his arrival and whose affinity for the African continent spurred him to pursue this new business venture with the hope of helping local and continental businesses reach wider markets

” africa.store was really inspired from loving the Africa that birthed me and trying to support other African businesses to have a continental reach,” he said.

“A lot of the retailers are dealing with their shops and all of the things that go into managing a small business, and a lot of times the online part of it is the last thing on their list.”

Mr Egwim added: “Many of these retailers put their livelihoods into the hands of local communities hoping that we come in, but during the pandemic that changed a lot. And now this gives them an opportunity to recover the losses and grow our businesses.”

According to the company, the list of participating businesses and inquiries is growing. A week before its official launch date in January, several businesses joined the company’s online marketplace. The company says they hope the service will change the way people shop, especially when they shop online.

“We want our Africa to think of us before they think of Amazon. And basically like, let me check africa.store first, let’s see if I can get this from an African business before I can go online to like an international chain.” said Mr. Egwim who is also the owner of one of Bulawayo’s oldest and biggest ITC retail outlets, AfricaDotCom.

africa.store is a mobile friendly website with an app currently in development. Customers can shop thousands of items ranging from ITC products, mobile accessories, toys, pet supplies, books, home goods, plants, gifts, athletic gear, clothing, and beauty supplies.

africa.store will now provide quality products from African merchants with the aim of making it easier to get products in the fastest time possible in the current e-commerce industry of the country. The company hopes to ensure faster delivery of quality products and creates the opportunity to deliver the products manufactured by small entrepreneurs. @RealSimbaJemwa