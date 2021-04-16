Local farmers eye garlic export market

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

LOCAL garlic farmers have been urged to target the export market with the cash crop showing positive growth signs globally.

Globally, the market for garlic has expanded from US$500 million to US$2,48 billion in the past two decades. ZimTrade recently said the number of local smallholder garlic farmers with the potential to export has been growing over the past few years.

In an interview with Sunday News, Shurugwi South legislator, Cde Edmund Mukaratigwa said the recently launched garlic farming programme will create a huge empowerment opportunity.

Cde Mukaratigwa said the interest generated by smallholder farmers, regardless of land size, was an indication that they have potential to contribute to national exports.

“Currently, the interest generated by smallholder farmers to grow the crop, regardless of land size, is an indication that they have potential to contribute more to national exports. We have a number of projects that are underway in Masvingo Province and Gutu with the pioneer farmers confident that the project will bring good yields and contribute seed for future seasons,” he said.

Cde Mukaratigwa noted that bringing schools on board will make schools business centres and thus help them achieve self-sustenance.

“We are at an advanced stage which means everyone should take part and we are targeting schools, so far we have 15 schools which have confirmed in the joining of the programme and they also water equipped for the garlic project being success ,” he said .

Capacity development will need to be considered, as the horticulture sector is one of the priority areas identified by the National Export Strategy, launched by President Mnangagwa in 2019.

For Zimbabwe, figures available on Trade Map indicate that exports of garlic have been insignificant over the past few years, though there is potential to supply and dominate in regional and international markets.