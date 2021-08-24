Local organisation agritourism entrepreneurship drive

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

A LOCAL organisation, Agritourism Zimbabwe is working on turning young famers into agritourism entrepreneurs so that they can develop and run successful businesses in rural areas.

Agritourism is travel organized around farming, small-scale food production or animal husbandry.

As a growing trend in the world, agritourism has been viewed as visiting a working farm or ranch for the purposes of enjoyment and education being key parts of this often rural experience.

United Kingdom (UK) based Agritourism Zimbabwe founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Freeman Rusere said the initiative was meant to promote agritourism as a new way for Zimbabwean farmers.

“Agrotourism Zimbabwe is the trading name of Rutheresy International Private Limited. We are developing and promoting agritourism as a new way for Zimbabwean farmers.

“We want to turn young famers into agritourism entrepreneurs, work with them to develop houses on farms and in villages, as well as train them to run successful businesses in rural areas,” said Mr Rusere.

He said Zimbabwean farmers could diversify into the lucrative agritourism sector by offering farm tours and safaris, and holiday packages in rural areas that include accommodation.

Mr Rusere said this was an opportunity for young people to migrate from crowded urban areas to rural areas and develop newly designed Zimbabwe round rural houses that could attract tourists for them.

He said for tourists, by staying in the farms or villages one has the opportunity to explore the beautiful nature of Zimbabwe, meet the locals and taste the delicious Zimbabwean food.

Mr Rusere said: “We aim to have members in the diaspora and in Zimbabwe including people from provinces of Mashonaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland, Manicaland and Midlands provinces. Our priority is to improve housing on farms and rural areas.”

He said that the agritourism concept was also in line with some of the United Nations Sustainable goals such as goals 1 and 2 of no poverty and zero hunger, as farmers produce food for the nation.

Mr Rusere said the farmers workshops and training on their farms would teach young people how to farm and pass on the knowledge.

In terms of goals 10 and 11 of reduced inequality and sustainable consumption and production, he said some of the poor people in Zimbabwe were based in rural areas and their priority was to improve housing on farms and rural areas.

“We want to create businesses in these areas through agritourism that will employ people to reduce inequality. We will encourage our members mostly in the diaspora to help in the development of their rural homes and to adopt sustainable productions,” said Mr Rusere.

