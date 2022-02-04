Local pool tournament to be live streamed

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

THE Super 9 Wafa Wafa pool tournament that cues off at Masters Pool Room on Saturday in Bulawayo will for the first time be streamed live on Facebook as the sport goes digital in an attempt to increase its visibility.

The live stream is be sponsored by businessman and politician, Fisani Moyo who owns a pool room in the city and has been working towards creating a larger audience for the growing sport.

“I love pool and have invested in it over the years. The Super 8 Wafa Wafa Tournament is a very exciting event and thought it deserves being streamed live to also help grow the sport in the country. It will be streamed on my Pool Room Zimbabwe Facebook page and we hope that this will encourage more participation as we move towards professionalism,” Moyo told Sunday News Online.

The tournament features eight of the city’s top players who will battle it out for US$700 for the first prize and US$300 for the second prize.

The Super 8 Wafa Wafa Tournament is one of major events in 9-ball and adopts a straight knockout format. Matches are race to 9 all the way through to the final the final.

“This is one of the premier events in the city and will have eight of the top players in the province. The format is race-to-9 knockout and we have prize money of US$700 for the winner and US$300 for the losing finalist,” said the tournament’s coordinator, Frank Mosco’ Masuku.

The eight players who are participating in the tournament are Stephen ‘Mafana’ Paswani, Stanley ‘Amajuda bra’ Ngwenya, Obedience ‘Zabherona’ Lewis, Hillary ‘Bhudi’ Makamurii, Stanley ‘Delete’ Marko’ Benjamin ‘Aruna’ Mabugu, Kelvin ‘Saga’ Mandava and Ronald ‘Rooney’ Mtikani. @RealSimbaJemwa