Lockdown exposes girl child to sexual abuse

Sunday News Reporter

THE COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown has further exposed disadvantaged girls to a higher rate of sexual abuse and harassment, a local non-governmental organisation has said.

In a statement marking the International Day of Education, iTHEMBA for Girls Trust (IGT) said the lockdown further exacerbated the inequality and widened the gap between boys and girls.

“In Zimbabwe, gender inequality among boys and girls in education continues to widen as girls face challenges that affect their pursuit of education.

“The increased exposure to the lockdown diminishes opportunities of acquiring quality education and perpetuates the cycle of poverty,” said the NGO in a statement.

IGT said, as they commemorate the International Day of Education, which falls on 24 January, they believe gender inequality in education remains a national crisis, which greatly affects learning opportunities for all.

“Comprehensive awareness campaigns on the amendments to the Education Amendment Act are key to bridging the inequality gap in education among boys and girls, especially in disadvantaged communities.”

The International Day of Education was set aside by UNESCO to promote education as a human right that plays an important role in achieving Sustainable Developmental Goal 4. SGD 4 is a developmental goal that seeks to ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education that promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“While Zimbabwe has taken positive steps towards promoting the education of girls by passing amendments to the Education Amendment Act which allow for girls to continue attending school during pregnancies, information about the amendments have not been adequately disseminated.

“Rural communities continue to be uncomfortable with the notion of allowing pregnant girls in schools as there is a mistaken belief that it will encourage similar behavior amongst peers, a notion which can easily be dispelled by adequate and comprehensive education on the benefits of the amendment,” read the statement.