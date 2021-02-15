Lockdown extended

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the Covid-19 induced lockdown by a further two weeks, a move designed to allow the number of active cases and those on incubation stage to recede.

The President has however, reduced the curfew hours to between 8 pm to 5.30 am while business hours have been increased to 5pm.

President Mnangagwa said albeit the country witnessing a downward trend in the epidemic, the lockdown extension is also expected to cause a great reduction in the pool of infected people, enable Health Personnel to investigate and monitor the presence and circulation of new variants.

“Hours of business now between 8 am and 5 pm. Curfew shortened, to start at 8 pm ending at 5.30 am. Inter-City/Provincial commuting remains banned. Funerals remain limited to 30 people. All social gatherings remain banned. Burials to be held as per WHO standards, essential services to continue, manpower manning government offices raised from 10 percent to 25 percent.

“Testing for Covid-19 to be increased by Health Ministry while companies willing to open, to apply for exemption and test their employees.

Judiciary to be open but no one to attend hearings in gallery, everyone else in attendance should be tested.

Schools to remain closed, markets to remain open and informal sector to remain open with respect to WHO protocols,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said more vaccines are coming from China, Russia, India and United Kingdom.

Zimbabwe had also procured 600 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

“Our nation this morning received its first consignment of vaccines from China,” he said.