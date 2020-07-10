Lockdown restrictions to be reviewed

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said government will soon be reviewing the Covid-19 national lockdown restrictions as figures of confirmed cases continue to rise in the country.

Two months ago, President Mnangagwa downscaled the national lockdown to level two thereby allowing the opening of industry and commerce. The President further declared that the lockdown will be extended indefinitely with fortnightly reviews being given to assess the achievements or lack of in government’s fight against the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing the Zanu-PF Politburo meeting on Friday, the President said while the strategies that had been implemented by the country to date to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic were bearing fruit, there was need to review the lockdown restrictions owing to the recent spike in infections.

“The strategies we adopted to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic have to date yielded positive results. Although there is visible spike in the number of positive cases largely due to returnees, we shall continue to strengthen our preventive measures as well as our testing and contact tracing capacity. The recent rapid spike of infections requires that we make another review of the Covid-19 lockdown measures soon,” said President Mnangagwa.

In the first nine days of July, the country has recorded a total of 335 confirmed cases which has seen the number of cases jump to 926. As at Thursday the Covid-19 death toll jumped to 12 following the death of three people in Harare. There were 41 new Covid-19 cases recorded, 36 of them local transmissions.