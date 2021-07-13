Logarusic under more scrutiny after Warriors booted out of Cosafa Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national men’s football team coach, Zdravko Logarusic is under more scrutiny after the Warriors were booted out of the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup after following a 2-1 loss to Senegal in their last group encounter at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Tuesday.

The defeat to the West Africans means Logarusic’s record is in tatters since he was appointed Zimbabwe coach in January last year. Of the 12 matches he has presided over, Logarusic has won one, lost seven and drawn four, an uninspiring record for a foreign coach. Calls will now even grow louder for the Zimbabwe Football Association to part ways with the Croatian after the disastrous Cosafa Cup campaign which saw the Warriors pick up just two points from a possible 12 and are heading home without a win.

Zimbabwe are bottom of Group B with two points and will be confirmed as the worst team in the pool should Malawi avoid defeat against Senegal on Wednesday.

Qadr Amini, who was handed the captain’s armband when Ovidy Karuru started on the bench gave the Warriors the lead from the spot in the third minute after Delic Murimba was upended inside the penalty area.

Abdoul Ndoye equalised for Senegal with a minute to go before halftime when he capitalised on a mistake from Zimbabwean goalkeeper Martin Mapisa who spilled the ball from a free kick and the halftime score was 1-1.

Just when the match seemed headed for a draw, Mohamed Ba secured the three points for Senegal with two minutes left.

Zimbabwe: M Mapisa, L Mucheto, Q Amini, S Nyahwa, Mavhurume, M Mkolo (Mbeba 63 mins), P Musaka, B Sarupinda, B Banda (Karuru 63 mins), R Hachiro, D Murimba (Nadolo 72 mins)

@Mdawini_29