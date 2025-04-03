“Look for another venue for your show” – Bulawayo Shutdown told 

Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) have distanced themselves from the Bulawayo Shutdown musical show that is set to take place at Queens Sports Club on April 26, a venue that will be hosting four Test matches soon.

ZC said, as custodians of the venue, they have not sanctioned any concert at the venue.

“ZC wishes to categorically state that it has not granted the organisers of the said event any consent to hold a concert at Queens Sports Club, venue of our upcoming Test series. Any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and should be disregarded.

“As the custodians of the venue, ZC’s priority remains the game of cricket, and we will not permit the concert or any other non-cricketing event to take place at Queens Sports Club,” read the statement.

The statement further read: “ZC therefore strongly warns the show organisers to desist from misleading the public with false advertisements. Furthermore, ZC is taking legal action against those responsible for this misrepresentation.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa and New Zealand for two Tests.