Losing start for Bulawayo Athletic Club in NPL T20 Blast

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletic Club made a losing start to the National Premier League T20 Blast when the lost by six wickets to Gladiators at Kwekwe Sports Club today (Wednesday).

Charlton Tshuma top scored for BAC with 18 not out down the batting order as the Bulawayo team posted 66/8 in 18 overs. Gladiators only lost four wickets on their win to victory, as they posted 70/4 in 15.4 overs. Tony Munyonga, coming in to bat at number three top scored with unbeaten 34 for Gladiators.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Westside defeated Takashinga Patriots 2 by 62 runs at Old Hararians Sports Club while overpowered Takashinga Patriots 1 by eight runs at the same venue.

BAC are back in action on Friday when they face Takashinga Patriots 2 at Kwekwe Sports Club, with Westside at home to Takashinga Patriots 1 at Mutare Sports Club, while Gladiators will entertain Lions at OH.

There will be three more rounds scheduled for Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, before the top two sides meet in the NPL T20 Blast final penciled in for next Saturday.

All the round-robin matches are set to start at 11am local time.

Spectators who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be permitted to watch the games in person free of charge.

Selected NPL T20 Blast matches will be live-streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket’s YouTube channel and website, while ball-by-ball coverage will also be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket mobile app.

