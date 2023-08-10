Love for cigarettes lands man in trouble

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

THE love for cigarette has landed a Bulawayo man in trouble after he stole cigarette packs from Pick n Pay Ascot on eight different occasions.

Cassian Vheremu (57) of number 294 Adaya Drive in Killarney, Bulawayo allegedly struck at the supermarket on eight different occasions and in most of the case would steal two 20 stub packs of cigarettes. On one occasion the accused allegedly stole four 20 stub packs of cigarettes.

This emerged when he appeared before Ms Nomagugu Maphosa at the Bulawayo Magistrate’s courts on 1 August.

He was charged with theft as read with section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Samuel Mpofu, Vheremu allegedly began his theft spree on 10 July stealing two 20 stub pack of Madison cigarettes and he went on to steal the same quantity on 11 July, 13 July, 14 July, 20 July, 24 July, 25 July and on 19 July he stole four 20 stub cigarette packs.

On 24 July Vheremu allegedly stole US$25 from Mr Moreblessing Manatsa and went on to again steal US$47 from Mr Manatsa on 25 July.

Ms Maphosa found the accused guilty on all counts sentencing him to eight months imprisonment of which four months were suspended on condition of good behavior, meaning he will serve an effective four months.