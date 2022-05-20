Love Shouldn’t Hurt / Uthando Kaluhlukumezi launches at the Bulawayo National Art Gallery

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

The Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe and Population Services International (PSI), through its local implementing partner; Population Solutions for Health (PSH), on Thursday launched an Exhibition of their anti-GBV campaign themed ‘#LoveShouldn’tHurt’. The exhibition is housed at the Bulawayo National Art Gallery and is part of the campaign which seeks to involve men in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

The Love Shouldn’t Hurt campaign, is a movement that aims to engage men in dialogue on the negative impact of violence, offer men open and safe platforms to discuss the triggers of violence and thereafter come up with shared resolutions on how to end violence in their relationships and the community at large. Speaking during the campaign exhibition launch, Guest of Honour and Swedish Ambassador Åsa Pehrson said GBV and gender equality should not only be a women issue but involves men and young boys. “If we don’t involve and engage men on discussions about gender-based violence and gender equality, then we are missing out as we are never going to achieve our goal.

So, we need to be inclusive of both women and men,” said Ambassador Pehrson. “Violence should not be encouraged and people should learn to engage and communicate when misunderstandings arise because men sometimes show their masculinity by being aggressive.” Executive Director & Managing Trustee for Population Solutions for Health (PSH), Dr Noah Taruberekera, said research shows that one in two women report ever having experienced GBV in Zimbabwe and the organisation through support from the Swedish Embassy is tackling the issue through this campaign. He said GBV should be challenged before more people lose life.

“This campaign is challenging norms and attitudes around GBV to bring both women and men around the table to begin to be real about this issue,” said Dr Taruberekera. Part of the launch included a Global Guy Talk dialogue, which had a panel consisting of church leaders, community leaders, artistes, university representatives and high school pupils, as well as a participating audience consisting of men from various walks of life. Prominent award-winning Bulawayo artiste, Madlela Sikhobokhobo said the creative sector should join hands in scaling up the fight against gender-based violence not only through their artistic plays but also through their personal lives as public figures and role models. Head of political and commercial section at the Swedish Embassy, Mr Martin Jornrud, highlighted that the campaign is supported by Global Guy Talk, a global initiative, which is meant to involve men in supporting feminism and fighting against GBV. “Global Guy Talk is an initiative by the Swedish Embassy Ministry of Women Affairs and is part of Swedish Feminist Foreign Policy, which is there to give females a voice globally,” he said. “The campaign is being run by all embassies around the world and is trying to lift up men on issues like gender stereotype.” In an interview after the launch, Bulawayo Provincial Development Officer under the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mr Dingane Dlomo, said tackling the GBV menace is a government priority.

"We have identified two strong pillars, which have entrenched this GBV and the first is culture and tradition," he said. "The '#Loveshouldn'thurt' campaign, thus, compliments Ministry efforts and Government in fighting gender-based violence".