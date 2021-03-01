Low risk sporting codes to resume after easing of lockdown

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission is preparing for the resumption of sporting activity, with sporting codes that are deemed low risk likely to resume in the coming weeks.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday announced new lockdown regulations and that has brought hope for sporting activity, which was suspended at the beginning of the year being allowed to resume.

In a statement, the SRC said following the easing of the lockdown as announced by President Mnangagwa, consultations are underway for the possible resumption of sports in the country.

“Following the pronouncement regarding the easing of Covid-19 lockdown regulations by his Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa today, the Sports and Recreation Commission advises its stakeholders that consultations are underway with its responsible Ministry regarding the possible resumption of sport by those low risk disciplines previously authorized to undertake activities,’’ read the statement from the SRC.

Furthermore, the SRC said the public will be kept abreast of the outcome of the discussions.

“The public will be advised in due course on the outcome of these consultations.”

According to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, low risk sports are the ones where there is no contact, where physical distancing is possible and there will be less risk if physical distancing is practiced by athletes and coaches.

Archery, pool, swimming, athletics, rowing, equestrian, fencing, golf, polo, motorsport/BMX, shooting, tennis, chess, darts, drafts, goal ball (visually impaired), cricket and table tennis were classified as low risk sports.

The SRC suspended all sporting activity when the Government announced new lockdown regulations on 2 January. Sporting codes that had international engagements were however had their request to fulfill those obligations on a case by cases basis.

@Mdawini_29