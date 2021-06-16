Low risk sports codes given permission to resume

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LOW risk sporting codes have been allowed to resume by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SRC said archery, angling, cricket, equestrian, polo, shooting, shooting, woodball, table tennis, aquatics, bass, cycling, rowing, polocrosse, tennis, triathlon, horse racing, badminton, athletics, chess, draughts, golf, Motor Sport, lawn bowls and teqball can resume activities. This is in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols.

“Pursuant to the recently gazetted statutory instrument 170 of 2021, the following sports codes, classified as “low risk” are hereby authorized to resume their activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols encompassing national and World Health Organisation guidelines,’’ read the statement from the SRC.

The SRC further stated that communication to the relevant national associations will be made directly.

“If any of the above activities are carried out at a sports club, or similar facility, bars and changing rooms are to remain closed and any available restaurants authorised to operate are to only accept take-away orders,’’ further said the SRC.

National associations which have been given the green light still need to apply to hold any competitions and the SRC will submit the request to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation for approval. Deadlines for applications are fourteen business days for local competitions and 30 business days prior to the intended travel date for the competition date.

The SRC said it is in liaison with sports codes not appearing on the approved list but have critical domestic or international commitments with the respective situations to be considered on a case by case basis. Decisions on their ability to resume will be communicated directly to these sports codes.

Some of the sports that have pending international assignments are rugby with the national fifteens team in camp preparing for next month’s Rugby Africa Cup pool D which serves as a pathway for the 2023 Rugby World Cup while the country’s national football team is also gearing up for the Cosafa Cup to be held from 7-18 July in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

For avoidance of doubt, the SRC made it clear that gyms shall remain closed.

@Mdawini_29