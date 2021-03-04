Low risk sports given green light to resume Inbox

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Government has given the green light for 23 low risk sporting codes to resume under approved coronavirus protocols.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sports and Recreation Commission advised that they had been informed by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry that the permitted National Sports Associations had been cleared to get back on the field of play.

“Pursuant to Cabinet approval and the publication of Statutory Instrument 61 of 2021 this Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021, as read with Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020, the Sports and Recreation Commission (‘SRC’) advises that it has now been formally notified by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation (‘the Minister’) that the following National Sport Associations (‘NSAs’) may resume their activities as outlined in their previously approved Covid-19 protocols taking into account National and World Health Organisation guidelines,’’ said the SRC.

Sporting codes that have been allowed to resume are archery, aquatics, badminton, angling, athletics, cricket, cycling, chess, equestrian, rowing, drafts, polo, polocrose, golf, shooting, tennis, motorsport, swimming triathlon, lawn bowls, woodball, shooting, horse racing and table tennis.

According to the SRC, all NSAs had been informed that they are now allowed to resume and were also provided with what is required for them to pick up where they left off.

“The NSAs listed above, have been advised contemporaneously by separate and direct email requiring that they acknowledge and accept the said correspondence and the health protocols and other conditions reiterated therein. If any of the above activities are played at a sports club, bars and changing rooms are to remain closed and any available restaurants authorized to operate are to only accept take-away orders. For the avoidance of any doubt, gyms shall remain closed,’’ the SRC said.

All competitions must however, still be applied for separately through the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister for approval.

“In respect of applications for competitions the following deadlines will apply: – 1. Local competitions- fourteen business days prior to the intended competition date. Regional, Continental and International competitions – thirty business days prior to the intended competition date. No competition in Zimbabwe, or travel outside of Zimbabwe shall take place without the written authorisation of the Minister in consultation with the Minister of Health and Child Care.”

The SRC said they will monitor all sports facilities and centres for compliance. Violations of health protocols and other stated conditions will result in the summary suspension of the relevant sport code and the prosecution of the offending persons or responsible officials.

