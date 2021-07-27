Low temperatures expected for remainder of July

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE ongoing cold spell being experienced in the country is expected to persist until the end of July, with record breaking low temperatures being recorded in neighbouring South Africa.

According to weather forecasting website, timeanddate.com, from Tuesday to Saturday the region will record an average maximum temperature of 19,8 degrees Celsius with an average minimum of 6,6 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast the coldest day will be on Saturday where the city could record a minimum of eight degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

“Another super cold snap is upon us. This one is larger in size as it has simultaneously dropped air temperatures between the Western Cape in the Deep South and Katanga in the north of SADC. Katanga is the Southern Province of the DRC,” reads part of the forecast.

According to the South African Weather Service, last Friday, South Africa recorded its coldest night of the year with the cold temperatures being attributed to a succession of cold fronts across the Southern African region.