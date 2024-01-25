Lower six classes to commence on 5 February

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE 2024 lower six classes are set to commence on 5 February, with pupils expected to pay fees on a prorata basis to the approved term one fees for each school.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike confirmed the commencement date in a notice to Provincial Education Directors on Thursday.

“The commencement date for the 2024 lower six classes is Monday the 5th of February 2024. Please ensure that all heads of schools, teachers, parents and the pupils are advised on this date. The fees payable by the lower six pupils will be on a prorata basis to the approved Term One fees for each school, given by the following formula: Number of days remaining in Term One, 2024 by total approved term one fees. All schools are expected to commence Lower Six classes on the give date,” he said.

The development follows the release of Ordinary level results which saw the country recording a 29 percent pass rate. The candidates that sat for last year’s ordinary level exams were lower compared to those who wrote in 2022. A total of 270 129 candidates sat for the November 2023 examinations as compared to 278 760 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2022. The candidature decreased by 8 631, translation to a percentage decrease of 3,1.

Special needs candidates were the most improved among the classification of Zimsec candidates as they recorded an eight percent increase in pass rate. Zimsec made five classifications in analysing the results and these are school, private, male, female and special needs candidates.

