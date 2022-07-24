Loyal Mine Entra exhibitors honoured

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has honoured and awarded eight exhibitors for their loyal participation for the past 25 years in the Mining, Engineering and Transport expo (Mine Entra).

For over two decades and a milestone 25th non-consecutive edition, the Mine-Entra exhibition has grown and evolved into a one-stop shop for market intelligence, image building, networking and business development for the represented industries.

Officially opening the Mine Entra on Thursday and touring the exhibition stands, President Mnangagwa handed awards to the honoured exhibitors that included Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

Other companies included BOC Gases Zimbabwe, Haggie Rand Zimbabwe, Industrial Sands and Shepco Industrial Supplies.

Meanwhile, in terms of the Mine Entra 2022 competition winners in the Zimbabwean exhibition in the value addition (manufacturing) category P and R Hydraulics scooped the award with the first runner-up being Shepco Industrial Supplies and Haggie Rand coming in as the second runner-up.

Pump and Steel scooped the best Zimbabwean exhibitor in the suppliers’ category with Orac Systems second and Boc Gases third.

The best Zimbabwean exhibitor in the services category was awarded to Mike Appel with Redan coming in on second place and Total Energies third.

The best foreign exhibitor went to Barloworld Equipment and Shadong Xinhai Mining Technology and Equipment came second.

President Mnangagwa expressed excitement over the quality of the exhibits that were showcased by the more than 160 local and foreign exhibitors.

“I commend the exhibitors for the broad array of insightful and quality displays which I saw during my tour of the various stands,” said the President.

He said the improved high-level industry presence at the premier three-day specialised trade exhibition attests to the confidence that investors have in the prevailing business environment created by the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa commended the organisers of the Mine-Entra Conference for facilitating several focused dialogue sessions and innovative platforms that cater for specific segments within the mining industry.

He added: “The theme of this Conference ‘Explore, Extract, Expand–Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains’ resonates with my Government’s policy of targeting the upward growth of the mining sector to realise a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

It is indeed encouraging that as of last year, and despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the mining sector performance amounted to US$5.2 billion from US$2.9 billion in 2017.”

“Well done to the sector stakeholders for a commendable performance.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, I have had the privilege to commission various signature mining projects in the areas of exploration, extraction and expansion.”

The exhibitors expressed optimism that the contacts made and thorough follow-ups will help them expand business and contribute more towards achieving the Government’s US$12 billion mining milestone by 2023.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, who also toured the stands, expressed satisfaction with the quality of displays by small scale miners.

He said he was impressed with the high turnout of locals, in particular.