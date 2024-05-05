LSU scoops awards at ZITF

Lupane State University Vice Chancellor Prof Pardon K Kuipa (right) receives the Champion Trophy from Mr David Heathcote at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo

Michelle Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

LUPANE State University (LSU) walked with a spring in their step after scooping seven prizes from their Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Development Directorate together with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences’ Poultry section at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

LSU won three trophies in the best overall category of champion indigenous cock, champion exotic cock and champion indigenous.

The innovation challenge is important for revolutionising the country’s agricultural sector, which has over the past years been affected by the change in climate accompanied by several other challenges such as plant and crop diseases.

Agriculture as the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy contributes about 15 to 20 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and such challenges have seen the agricultural sector under-performing over the past years.

In an interview with Sunday News, LSU acting director of marketing and public relations, Mr Densen Kulube expressed gratitude towards the awards in the sense that the achievements brought positive efforts in their Innovation Hub as an Agro-based institution of Higher learning.

“We also got an award for the reserve champion indigenous cock. The entries brought forth were Isikhova first prize, Bosvelt first prize, Insingizi above first prize, Insingizi emhlophe first prize, Light Sussex first prize and Guinea Fowls first prize.

“This is tangible evidence that we are indeed focused on research and innovation. This performance puts LSU on the right path to building communities through knowledge. Of late we have suffered a lot of negative publicity, hence, this is an opportunity for us to let the world know that we are working hard.

“Good deeds are achievable only when members work as a team, co-operating is key to both academic and non-academic staff and students put in a lot of hard work for us to realise such. Students also put extra effort in their projects, many of which end up being first-class packages,” said Mr Kulube.

LSU student, Ms Nobukhosi Nkomo won an award for the best innovation prize in the food science exhibition at the ZITF.

“I have an amazing feeling of happiness, I have been working so hard to achieve and looking forward to growing and achieving even more in the food science industry.

“I designed an organic instant porridge from pearl millet, sunflower seed snacks and puffed rice snacks to help empower communities and farmers who cultivate these small-seed cereal crops and also to promote heart health awareness.

“It has benefitted me a lot with loads of networking opportunities, personal motivation and satisfaction, which has boosted my confidence in never giving up on your dreams come what may, I’ve learned new market skills and product development techniques,” said Miss Nkomo.

She hopes to inspire other students and youths to take that little opportunity to achieve bigger things.

“A considerable effort of skill development, dedication, hard work and going that extra mile to make my products stand out from the rest by developing new and uncommon products tailor-made to the market demands.

“My efforts wouldn’t have counted without the support of my lecturers, Mr Mahlangu and Mr Mazula who made it all possible for me by helping me in product development and engaging with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training that assisted by ensuring that youths have enough space to showcase our products.

“My family and friends were also there supporting me financially and emotionally, motivating me to not give up and above all I would like to thank God for his favour and blessings in making this a success,” said Ms Nkomo. — @Lo7246Lovelyn.