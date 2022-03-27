Lulu demands consistency as Bosso face Yadah

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is demanding consistency from his players ahead of today’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso have, since the start of the season, been failing to maintain consistency which saw them heading into this weekend’s fixtures 11th on the log with just nine points, 10 away from log leaders Chicken Inn. However, there has been an improvement in the team’s display in the last three matches, which saw them collect five points, with one win and two draws. Highlanders drew 0-0 with Tenax, hammered Herentals 4-0 before they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Caps United.

“The three games that we have played I think we have done pretty well, of course I am not happy, we can even do better, I would demand consistency going forward. We need to be consistent enough so that we can move (up) the ladder. I really need to appreciate the past three games, I think there is progress but we can even do better,’’ said Mpofu.

He acknowledged that they were not in a good position and the only way to ease the pressure was for them to find their way up the log. Highlanders have bolstered their technical team by adding former player Joel Luphahla as a second assistant coach. In announcing Luphahla’s appointment, Bosso executive committee secretary Morgen “Gazza” Dube indicated that they were fully behind the Mpofu-led technical team that is why they have decided to strengthen the coaching department.

Considering that Luphahla was an attacking player, it is expected that he will work on improving the team’s frontline. Bosso vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku, a defensive midfielder has scored four of the team’s seven goals, three of them being free kicks. Adrian Silla, Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the other goals for Highlanders.

It was Masuku who rescued Highlanders from defeat against Caps United last Sunday when he equalised with yet another well taken free kick 15 minutes to go to earn his team a point away from home. Bosso players seem to be getting their confidence back as shown by the fighting spirit they displayed last Sunday.

What should comfort Bosso as they head into battle against the Miracle Boys is that Yadah are below them on the table with no wins from the eight matches they have played so far. Yadah have five points, all from draws while they have tasted defeat three times so far this season. — @Mdawini_29