Lulu nominated for Botswana award

FORMER Highlanders FC coach has been nominated for the Orange FA Cup Season 4 Awards whose winners will be known on Saturday evening.

He has been nominated for the Coach of the Tournament gong

Mpofu joined Matsioka FC last year at the beginning of the season. He inherited a young time and continued on that trajectory of trying to expose them and retain the Botswana Premier Soccer League franchise.

But Mpofu outdid his own expectations and those of his bosses by finishing in the top eight to qualify for one of that country’s annual tournaments. As if that was enough Mpofu reached the semi-finals of that country’s most prestigious trophy, the Orange FA Cup.

Mpofu lost 4-3 to Taurai Mangwiro’s Orapa but his magnificent run with a hugely Under-23 side chaffed the Batswana football family.

“It’s a big honour, it means a lot looking at that it’s my first year working in a foreign land, I took the youngest team in the league to a top eight finish and semi-finals of the FA Cup and I have five players in the current national team,” said an ecstatic Mpofu last night.

[email protected]