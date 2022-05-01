Lulu sends warning to Chicken Inn

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu has sent a warning to Chicken Inn to be at their best if they want to beat Bosso when the two teams collide in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Mpofu said they have made Emagumeni a stronghold, with little chance for the opposition to come out with three points and the title chasing Gamecocks have to produce something extra special to come out victorious this afternoon.

“Advise Chicken Inn to prepare even better, we have created a hostile environment at Barbourfields Stadium. If they are saying they want to win the championship, they have to be at their best on Sunday,’’ Mpofu said.

Bosso have since the resumption of football been slowly picking up the pieces, with the only loss suffered so far being at the hands of Bulawayo City at Barbourfields.

It is for that reason that Mpofu believes that the Gamecocks must come up with something special to beat his team.

Mpofu has, however, not forgotten the lesson they got from Bulawayo City, which shows how tricky such matches can be since most of the players know each other and have a point to prove.

“One thing that I want to stress, we learnt the hard way when we played our first derby against Bulawayo City and we are playing Chicken Inn and we are saying to ourselves to be champions you need to win derbies and we want to win against Chicken Inn, there is no excuse,’’ said Mpofu.

Chicken Inn have had a bright start this season as they are one of the contenders for the title together with the likes of Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Bosso cannot be ruled as yet from the title but they are far from the top of the log.

The Gamecocks have actually dominated the meetings between the two Bulawayo teams from the time they entered the PSL in 2011.

Amahlolanyama have of course here and there sprung a surprise like when they whacked their neighbours 4-0 in 2017.

Mpofu was forced to make some injury inspired substitutions in the abandoned match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last Saturday.

Devine Mhindirira, scorer of Bosso’s goal against Pure Platinum Play was removed at the start of the second half while Andrew Tandi had to be withdrawn after dislocating his shoulder when he made an awkward landing on a wet pitch.

Besides Mhindirira and Tandi, Bosso were also concerned about the availability of Nqobizitha Masuku and Stanley Ngala who were down with flue, something Mpofu attributed to the after effects of the teargas thrown by the police in Zvishavane.

Chicken Inn players were yesterday in high spirits as they met their supporters at one of the Simbisa Brands food outlets in the city.

The Bosso defence, marshalled by Peter Muduhwa has to be at its best to stop Brian Muza, one of the league’s top scorers with seven goals from extending his goal tally.

