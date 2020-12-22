Lulu to head Bosso technical department

Lulu to head Bosso technical department Mandla Mpofu

The Sunday News

Ngqwele Dube, Sport Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS have given the coaching reins to Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu for the next year putting paid to Briton, Mark Harrison’s return.

Harrison’s contract was mutually annulled with the Bulawayo-based football giants following the suspension of league action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed they had opted for Lulu as head coach while Bekithembe “Super” Ndlovu will retain his post as assistant.

Mpofu and Ndlovu were both Harrison’s assistants.

Mhlophe said they had given Mpofu a year-long performance-based contract.

“We have appointed Mpofu as the head coach for one year and it is a performance-based contract.

“We have confidence in him and have put our faith in him as we wait for football to resume,” he said.

Mhlophe also revealed the club had extended chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube’s contract by a year as they could not effectively assess his performance during a season when the game was not played.

The former secretary general’s contract was ending on 31 December.

“Considering the circumstances, we felt it would be appropriate to extend his contract by a year.

“Football was not played so it is difficult to effectively assess but he has become an integral part of the Bosso machinery over the years and has played his role well,” he said.

