Lunga wins another PSL title in SA

Divine Lunga

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Divine Lunga has clinched his second successive league title in South Africa’s elite football league.

The Mpopoma-bred footie star was crowned a champion after helping Mamelodi Sundowns to their seventh consecutive league title.

Sundowns claimed the championship last night after thumping Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to attain an unassailable 62 points with six games to spare.

Lunga’s first title came in 2022 in his debut season.

The 28-year-old defender missed last year’s silverware as he was on loan at Golden Arrows for the whole season before he was brought back for the ongoing campaign.-@FungaiMuderere

