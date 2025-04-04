Lupane man to languish in jail after stealing a pair of shoes

The NPAZ said Ndlovu broke a lock and padlock to enter Senni Ndlovu’s bedroom while she was away and stole a pair of blue Lacoste tennis shoes.

THE Lupane Magistrates’ Court has sentenced 22-year-old Bruce Ndlovu to an effective 12 months in jail for breaking into his 76-year-old grandmother’s home and stealing a pair of shoes.

The break-in caused ZWG310 in damages. Ndlovu was initially sentenced to 18 months imprisonment but the court conditionally suspended six months of the sentence for five years and ordered that he compensate his grandmother US$25 as restitution.

New Ziana