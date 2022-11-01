Luveve residents benefit from borehole drilling project

Sunday News Reporter

THE provision of alternative safe water for Luveve residents got a boost this week with The Lot Water Project drilling three more boreholes in the constituency.

The setting up of the boreholes brings to six the total number of boreholes the non-governmental organisation has drilled in Bulawayo.

The latest boreholes are situated at Inzwananzi Primary School, Luveve Primary School and Roman Catholic Church.

Luveve constituency Member of Parliament, Mrs Stella Ndlovu said the boreholes come at the right time due to the reintroduction of the water rationing by the Bulawayo City Council.

She expressed gratitude to Lot Water Project founder, Mr Innocent Hadebe whom she lauded as being community-centred having initiated the project when several lives were lost during an outbreak of dysentery in 2020.

“We have many people in the diaspora and Hadebe is one of the few to think about back home and implement projects that have an impact on the whole community and not just for themselves and their families.

“Water is critical and as you know it’s in short supply in Bulawayo, so these boreholes will go a long in assisting the communities and institutions they are located in. Most schools now have gardening projects and the borehole water will come in handy,” she said.

Inzwananzi headmistress, Mrs Ruth Nyoni said they are excited about the borehole as it will alleviate the huge water bill they have been racking up.

“We are very much grateful for what The Lot Water Project has done for the school, we were in dire need of water for our garden project. The city council water has become very expensive, which left us with no garden at all.

“The water is also going to assist the community around the school and with the availability of water, we will be able to set up an orchard within the school,” she said.

Mr Hadebe, who is based in the United States, said they are happy to have been able to drill three boreholes at a go.

“We are grateful to our partners who made it possible for us to be able to drill three boreholes at a go.

“The completion of setting up of the boreholes brings us joy as it comes at a time when Bulawayo is again experiencing water rationing and people are forced to seek alternative sources of water.

“We believe the boreholes that have been drilled at the Roman Catholic Church in Old Luveve, Nzwananzi Primary School that straddles Luveve 4 and Gwabalanda and Luveve Primary School which is located in Old Luveve, will come in handy in assisting residents access safe water.

“Another milestone for The Lot Project is the fact the three boreholes were drilled six months after we officially launched three other boreholes in Cowdray Park at Cowdray Park Primary School in April,” he said.

The first borehole was drilled in September 2020 with the second one coming on board three months later and the third one was drilled at the beginning of this year.

“We are also delighted the availability of water will enhance the agriculture lessons in the schools where the boreholes are located.

“At Lot Project we believe agriculture is the mainstay of Zimbabwe’s economy and will continue to be so in the long run hence ensuring there is a wide pool of youngsters who emerge from school with farming knowledge will boost and expand the sector,” said Mr Hadebe.