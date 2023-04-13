Luveve road rehabilitation resumes 

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

WORKS on the rehabilitation of Bulawayo’s Luveve road have resumed with the local authority projecting that they are now set to be completed by 31 May.

The Bulawayo City Council has attributed the delays to incessant rains during the month of February that caused water logging and expansive clays.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the improvement works will now be delayed by a further seven weeks.

“The delay is attributed to incessant rains during the month of February 2023; and adverse ground conditions (high water table/water logged soils and expansive clays). These have had an adverse impact on construction works and have necessitated extension of time and resulted in increased costs,” said Mr Dube.

He said the expansive clays require specialised treatment and the high water table will need a subsoil drainage system to be installed.

Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the motoring public, pedestrians and workforce during the works, BCC has put traffic control measures that include full carriageway closure of sections with traffic being diverted accordingly; lane closures where necessary; speed humps; and no stopping signs within the works extents.

Mr Dube advised the motoring and the general public to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the construction works areas, and observe all warning signs.

When a Sunday News crew visited the site on Thursday, it observed that council workers have closed off part of the road stretching from Matshobane suburb right up to Renkini long distance bus terminus, with excavation works already taking place.