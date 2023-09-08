Luveve women get sewing machines

Sunday News Reporter

Yearning to make a difference in women’s lives, United States-based Nigerian, Dr Hetty Asiodu decided to start a non-profit that has grown beyond her imagination.

Moved by the difficult circumstances for some communities in Atlanta, she later saw herself spreading tentacles throughout the world, motivated to make a difference through the organisation which she has made a vehicle to positively impact on women’s lives all over the world.

Having made progress through various interventions in different parts of the world such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and parts of South America, Asiodu turned her attention to Zimbabwe after meeting Lot Water Project director, Innocent Hadebe, who is also based in the United States.

A request by female congregants at Ugandan Martyrs Roman Catholic Church for sewing machines moved Asiodu into action as her organisation, Courageous Women In Action sought to make a difference for the ladies. While they had the skill to sew, they lacked adequate machinery to bring their designs and talents into life.

“When I heard that women in Luveve were in need of sewing machines I knew it was a mission the Lord had called upon CWIA to take up,” said Asiodu, who has been in the country since Monday.

“We believe in empowering women because an empowered woman is an asset to the community. When a woman is empowered she makes a real positive impact not only in her family but also in her community.”

Asiodu said they decided to come up with a one year programme that would see the women use the machines under the auspices of the Church with set targets for their use. The beneficiaries have also been tasked with mentoring young ladies as part of imparting skills and empowering youth in the community.

Asiodu revealed the beneficiaries will only take full ownership of the machines after one year. CWIA donated five Typical industrial sewing machines along with thread, irons, needles, patterns and fabrics all valued at R80 000.

“We came up with a deliberate programme to handhold the beneficiaries for a year where we support them through ensuring the proper and effective use of the machines. We imparted business skills because we understand it’s more than just sewing, they have to make money from it and feed their families. We also want to mentor young women in their community and once one has shown serious commitment after a year then they will be given full ownership of the machine,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Grace Nehumba (68) could not hold back her tears as she narrated the difficulties she faced after she lost her husband.

“My husband advised me to do a dressmaking course in 1989 and I have been sewing at home but my machine is small and always breakdown. I have been struggling to fend for my grand children as I have been doing menial jobs. With this industrial machine, I believe I will be able to work at a faster rate and have decent income for my family,” she said.

Nothabo Mlotshwa (45), a widow with two children said she was employed at Midlands Hotel but had to leave work to look after her children following the death of her mother who was looking after them.

“I once did sewing but then moved to Hotel and Catering and worked at Midlands Hotel. My children stayed with my mother but she passed on and it was the same time salaries were coming in drips and drabs and I decided to come to Bulawayo to stay with my kids. I started buying and selling grocery items but it has been a struggle. I’m grateful for this opportunity and will take it with both hands. I believe my prayers have been answered,” she said.

During the handover at Ugandan Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, American, Lindsay Copeland, who is also part of CWIA, gave the beneficiaries some business tips urging them to seek to be different and also record all financial transactions so they are able to monitor their cash flow effectively and also set up strong marketing tactics to ensure they have a continuous flow of clients.

Penny Wilkie took the women through pattern making, showing them how to come up with unique designs so as to attract clients. Other beneficiaries include Eunita Bera (71), Josephine Pondamare (63), Sheila Mguni (71).