Lyon signs Warriors striker Kadewere

Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tinotenda Kadewere has signed a four and half year deal with French giants Lyon. He was immediately loaned back to his club Le Havre until the end of the season, according to L’Equipe.

RMC Sport reported on Wednesday that “Lyon will imminently” announce the signing of 24-year-old Zimbabwean attacker Tino Kadewere from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre, for a deal worth €15m including bonuses.

“Tino” has scored 18 goals this season in 20 matches, and will in the end return on loan to HAC for the rest of the current campaign as part of the arrangement.

Kadewere represents Lyon’s second attacking signing this week, having sealed the loan of Karl Toko Ekambi officially yesterday from Villarreal.

The Zimbabwean has been described by European journalists as a “technically gifted striker” with “excellent dribbling and passing skills.”– zwnews.com