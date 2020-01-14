Lyon’s £12 million bid for Tinotenda Kadewere rejected

IN-FORM Zimbabwe Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere is now a subject of a bidding war following recent reports that top French football teams and England based sides Aston Villa and Newcastle want the player.

Olympique Lyon have once again scouted reported Aston Villa transfer target Tino Kadewere.

According to Eurosport France, Lyon director of recruitment Flo Maurice watched Kadewere in action for Le Havre on Friday night.

Villa and Premier League trio Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are also said to have registered an interest in Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere has scored 17 goals in 19 appearances this season, chipping in with four assists for his club.

Lyon, it has been reported, have already had a £12 million bid rejected for the Zimbabwe international this month with Le Havre holding out for £15m.– zwnews.com