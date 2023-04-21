Machazani joins Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe technical department

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MARSHALL Machazani, a former Highlanders, Dynamos and Caps United defender is the latest addition to the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe technical team.

Machazani links up Naison Muchekela, Tichaona Dhiya and Rudo Neshamba to take charge of the Harare Centre. His arrival was announced by the academy yesterday.

“We are delighted to welcome Marshall Machazani into our technical Team. Machazani will take the roles of our strength and conditioning coach as well as an assistant coach in our youth teams. Marshall brings in mentorship, composure and great experience from his playing career. He identifies with our brand and has charmed us with his love for Spanish football after his recent certification in Spain. We are happy for all our players to learn and develop through his football knowledge and excited to see his development as a coach, ” said academy chairman Gerald Sibanda.

Machazani said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I am looking forward to working with all the players as we groom them and train them to become our future professional footballers. “I am also looking forward to working with all the coaches, management and sharing ideas and knowledge on how we could take our players to the next level. I am more than excited,” said Machazani.

In February, Machazani underwent a coaching course in Spain with the La Liga giants FC Barcelona. He is also a holder of a Zifa Level One coaching badge. The veteran defender who also turned out for the country’s said he has ventured into coaching to prepare for his life after football.

Initially, Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe’s initiative started in Harare in 2020 after the academy’ president Sibanda’s sports agency Athletes Sphere Management entered into a partnership with La Liga side Real Betis Balompie to establish the Spanish club’s first ever academy on the African continent. Legendary Highlanders FC striker Zenzo Moyo is leading the initiative in Bulawayo while his former team mates Johannes “Tshisa” Ngodzo and Gift “Thebe” Lunga Jnr were appointed academy’s coaches.

