Machete gang in court after attacking neighbouring miners

Ayanda Dlamini, Sunday News Reporter

Two miners who are part of a gang of 40 that recently attacked neighbouring miners in Fort Rixon in a territorial dispute appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of assault and attempted murder.

Gibson Mansaka (47) owner of Cakewalk 8 mine at Pioneer Village in Fort Rixon and his employee, Confidence Sibelo (19) are alleged to have partnered with about 40 unknown people to orchestrate an armed assault against miners in a mining territorial fight.

The alleged attackers, armed with machetes, axes, metal bars and stones are alleged to have struck and injured Steven Muzengeza, Simbarashe Chihuri, Khumbulani Madzivandzira and Mbongeni Moyo, who work for a neighbouring mine; Cake Walk 2.

According to the state case, as presented by Mrs Tarisai Mutarisi, on 11 September 2020, Mazengeza found the first accused; Munsaka and his colleagues extracting ore at a shaft which his employer D and S Syndicate owns.

He proceeded to dismiss Munsaka and his colleagues leaving Mbongeni Moyo guarding the mine.

During the same day, Munsaka and Sibelo accompanied by the armed gang asked the four accusing them of also invading their mine the previous day.

The duo is alleged to have attempted to take Muzengeza’s life after striking him with an axe on the forehead and causing further bodily harm with an iron bar and stones. The other three miners also suffered injuries after being hit on their bodies.

Following the attack, the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the duo.

The two are set to appear on 21 June for trial, with the magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza remanding Mansaka out of custody after paying bail while Sibelo remains in custody as he could not afford to pay bail.

The duo was not asked to plead.