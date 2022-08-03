Machete robbers attack Bulawayo money changer 

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A 49-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman from Pelandaba West was on Monday attacked by three machete wielding robbers, robbing her of US$2 000.

The woman, who is a known money changer, was reportedly attacked as she disembarked from a vehicle on her way home.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“Investigations are being carried out by Bulawayo police in a case of robbery where a 49-year-old woman from Pelandaba West was attacked by three unknown male assailants. The woman who is a known money changer (usiphatheleni) disembarked from a vehicle going home and was approached by three unknown accused persons who were armed with machetes.

“They forcibly took the complainant’s hand bag containing cash amounting to US$2000, ZAR 8000, national identity card, itel P30 (cellphone) blue in colour, Microsoft black cell phone and an FBC bank card. The three accused persons ran away leaving the complainant at the scene,” said Insp Ncube.