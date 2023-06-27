Madeya takes jibe at Dembare…pulls down post

27 Jun, 2023 - 09:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

HWANGE Football Club goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya drew a public backlash after taking a jibe at homeless Dynamos FC through a post he sent on his Facebook account.

Madeya, who lost his towel to Dynamos supporters on the first match of the 2023 season, appeared to laugh at DeMbare who have chosen Barbourfields Stadium as their alternative home venue while waiting for renovations to be concluded at Rufaro Stadium and the National Sports Stadium.

Hwange went on to lose that encounter 1-0 through a goal by Tinashe Makanda minutes after the Hwange goalkeeper’s towel had been confiscated and burnt by a fan.

“Do you still remember that Dynamos burnt my towel and claimed they paid me for the towel and now they will be playing at the same stadium they burnt my towel. All the best DeMbare hope it doesn’t end in tears, am just saying nje,” wrote Madeya.

The Hwange goalkeeper pulled down the post and said he was joking.

“Those who know me know that I like jokes so people was just pulling your leg kkkkkkkk it was a joke MaDembare,” Madeya said on his social media account later.

 

