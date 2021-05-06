Madhevere called up as injuries ravage Zimbabwe ahead of second Test against Pakistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE head into the second Test cricket encounter against Pakistan, which starts at Harare Sports Club on Friday without the injured trio of Sean Williams, Prince Masvaure as well as Craig Ervine.

As a result, Wesley Madhevere has been called up, while Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who joined the squad as cover on the eve of the first game last week, has been retained.

Madhevere made his Test debut against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March but found the going tough in red ball cricket as he scored three on the same number of occasions he was required to bat.

Williams is still on the road to recovery from a soft tissue injury to his left hand that has dogged him throughout this series. Masvaure was ruled out after the left-hand injury he suffered while fielding on the second day of the first Test turned out to be a thumb dislocation-fracture.

Ervine was expected to be back for the second five-day match, but he has not yet fully recovered from the calf injury that he sustained in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan a fortnight ago.

With the skipper Williams out, Brendan Taylor will once again stand in as Zimbabwe captain for the second Test.

Joylord Gumbie meanwhile remains on standby.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Brendan Taylor(captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Kaia Roy, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

@Mdawini_29